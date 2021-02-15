Gov. Kemp signs budget including raises and bonuses

ATLANTA (WSAV/AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed an amended budget providing for spending through June.

“Today, I’m proud to join these great leaders to sign the amended fiscal year 2021 budget,” the governor said, “with no new cuts to state agencies, no furloughs, no layoffs and no new taxes to pay for it all.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the budget increases state spending by $654 million and adds to funds for education and health care.

It also includes raises for some state employees and one-time bonuses for about 57,000 others.

“This balanced budget funds our priorities and sets our state on a clear path to a strong recovery in the coming months,” Kemp said.