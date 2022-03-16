ATLANTA (AP) — Citing increased revenues, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an amended budget that includes pay boosts for state employees, hundreds of millions of dollars to restore education cuts and an earmark of more than $1 billion for tax refunds.

Kemp said Wednesday the state was in a unique economic position that he credited to his decision to reopen businesses early during the coronavirus pandemic.

House Bill 910 covers the budget year ending in June. It includes $5,000 pay boosts for state agency employees and $2,000 bonuses for teachers and other school workers.

The state Senate later Wednesday approved the tax refund measure.