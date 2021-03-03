BREAKING: Kemp announces mass vaccination will open in Savannah

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Five new mass vaccination sites are opening in two weeks, including one in Savannah, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.

The state has partnered with Gulfstream Aerospace to host the site, which will open doors on March 17.

Four other vaccination sites will open that same day in Ware, Washington, Bartow and Muscogee counties.

This comes as the state prepares to expand eligibility to include school staff and educators; adults with intellectual and development disabilities, their caregivers; and parents of children with complex medical conditions.

Pre-registration will be available on the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency’s website, myvaccingeorgia.com.

Kemp said the nine locations combined will allow the state to administer 45,000 doses per day.

There are currently four state-operated mass vaccination sites operating in Georgia, supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

Delta Air Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, 30354

Albany Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Road, Albany, 31701

Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, 30523

Macon Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, 31206

The Georgia Department of Public Health has given 2.1 million shots in Georgia. Over 88,000 of those shots have been in Chatham County.

The governor reminded Georgians that other providers are offering shots, including grocery stores, pharmacies and others.

For more information on eligibility and available appointments, visit wsav.com/vaccine.