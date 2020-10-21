Gov. Kemp names head of Rural Strike Team

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia’s governor on Wednesday announced the leader of his Rural Strike Team, a group launched in 2019 to focus on bringing jobs and economic development to the Peach State.

Gov. Brian Kemp has named Tift County Development Authority President and CEO Brian Marlowe as the new Deputy Commissioner for Rural Georgia and team leader.

“With today’s announcement, we are fulfilling another promise from the campaign trail to spur economic growth and opportunity in rural Georgia,” Kemp said. “With more than 20 years spent working in rural economic development, Brian’s track record of locating new projects in his community, expanding existing industries, and generating opportunity in South Georgia speaks for itself.”

The governor’s office says Marlowe will continue to advocate for issues important to rural Georgia, including broadband access, health care, education and transportation.

“I am honored to be trusted with such an important responsibility by Gov. Kemp,” Marlowe stated.

Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson and First Lady Marty Kemp were also in attendance for Wednesday’s announcement.