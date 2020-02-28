WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kemp names coronavirus task force

Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. on the task force. Watch in the player above.

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has created a new coronavirus task force of state lawmakers and health experts.

The goal is to prevent, identify and manage any outbreaks if Georgia sees a case of the infectious disease.

The task force, made official by executive order on Friday, includes staff from the airport, school boards, health departments hospitals and lawmakers.

So far, Georgia does not have any cases of COVID-19 but certain measures are already in place.

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is one of 11 airports where people are being screened for symptoms of the coronavirus, including coughing, sneezing and breathing problems.

The governor announced the task force following a morning call with Vict President Mike Pence, who President Donald Trump picked to coordinate the national effort against the new virus.

“In accordance with the Administration’s initiatives, Georgia’s coronavirus task force represents a coalition of subject-matter experts from the private and public sectors who will work together on preventative measures, strategic deployment of resources, and collaboration across all levels of government,” said Kemp.

The members of the coronavirus task force are as follows:

Felipe den Brok: Director – City of Atlanta’s Office of Emergency Preparedness

Homer Bryson: Director – Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency

Major General Tom Carden: Adjutant General – Georgia National Guard

Chris Carr: Attorney General – Office of the Attorney General

Sharon Cooper, RN, MSN: Chair – State House Health & Human Services Committee

Greg Dozier: Commissioner – Technical College System of Georgia

Cherie Drenzek: State Epidemiologist – Georgia Department of Public Health

Tim Fleming: Chief of Staff – Office of the Governor

John Haupert, FACHE: Chief Executive Officer – Grady Health System

John King: Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner – Georgia Department of Insurance

Colleen Kraft, MD: Director – Emory University Clinical Virology Research Laboratory

Ryan Loke: Healthcare Advisor – Office of the Governor

John Selden: General Manager – Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Lorri Smith: Chief Operating Officer – Office of the Governor

Kathleen Toomey, MD, MPH: Commissioner – Georgia Department of Public Health

Ben Watson, MD: Chair – State Senate Health & Human Services Committee

Richard Woods: State School Superintendent – Georgia Department of Education

Steve Wrigley: Chancellor – University System of Georgia

