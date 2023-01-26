ATLANTA (WSAV) — Governor Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency after protests last weekend involved thrown rocks and burned police cars outside a police training facility in Atlanta.

Protests turned violent in downtown Atlanta after an environmental activist was shot and killed by authorities after officials say the 26-year-old shot a state trooper.

The move to issue a state of emergency authorizes the use of up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard. These troops can be called up to active duty as necessary. This also lends troops the ability to arrest and apprehend suspects like law enforcement officers if there is a threat against the safety of a person or property.

The state of emergency is in effect for 15 days or until 11:59 on Thursday, Feb. 9 unless the Governor renews the declaration.