GEORGIA (WJBF) — Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State on Wednesday.

During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it comes to traveling during the holidays with loved ones.

Agency leaders say that crews from the Department of Transportation will be out across the entire state of Georgia on Thursday to treat the roads ahead of Friday morning.

Kemp and state leaders are asking drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

Friday night will bring low temperatures into the upper teens to lower 20s with wind chills as low as single digits, according to the Storm Team 3 Forecast. Christmas Eve is forecasted to be sunny and reach highs of mid to upper 30 degrees.

On Christmas, the lows will be near 20 degrees with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, likely marking the coldest Christmas since 1999.