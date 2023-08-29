SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency order for the entire state ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

The storm system is expected to move through the state on Wednesday, largely impacting the southeast.

This will free up state resources to prepare for and respond to the storm.

“We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall tomorrow, and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond,” said Kemp. “Georgians in the expected impact area can and should take necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families. We are well positioned to respond to whatever Idalia may bring.”

The state of emergency will expire on Friday at 11:59 p.m.