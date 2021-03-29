Gov. Kemp in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp is again quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19 during his tour of storm damage in Newnan on Saturday.

The governor’s office was notified of the exposure on Monday, Communications Director Cody Hall tweeted.

Hall said Kemp took a rapid COVID-19 test and received negative results. He added that the governor spoke with Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Toomey and is following protocol.

Today, @GAFirstLady, Amy Porter, and I joined local and state officials to see the terrible damage done by this week’s storms. The people of West Georgia are in our prayers, and we are here for you every step of the way as you clean up, recover, and rebuild. pic.twitter.com/P5g8zXQIMF — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 27, 2021

The governor had to quarantine back in October after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus.

The latest exposure happened a day after Kemp got his vaccination, the single Johnson & Johnson shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it would take about two weeks for the body to build immunity to COVID-19.

This comes as Kemp plans to loosen remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the state. “Hardworking Georgians can’t endure another year like the last,” he tweeted Friday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports he would ease capacity limits on large-scale gatherings and safety guidelines for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues effective Thursday.