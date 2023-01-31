ATLANTA (WSAV) — Governor Brian Kemp highlighted the importance of clean energy and the use of electric vehicles today.

The Governor joined state leaders for “Kia Day” — to celebrate a partnership with the manufacturer.

Kemp says it not only creates manufacturing jobs but also an electric vehicle mobility hub for Georgia.

EV sales worldwide have gone up by 10% and the governor says it’s important to bring those facilities and plants here.

“The EV makers in GA before the last round of federal incentives and us having a market-based incentive approach where we put our money into creating jobs, infrastructure and having our business environment with low taxes and is more the same with that regard,” Kemp stated.

Governor Kemp says because of tax incentives, the ports, solid infrastructure and an international airport, Georgia has been ranked as the best place to do business for the 9th consecutive year.