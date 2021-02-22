Gov. Kemp gives update on opening of Georgia’s four mass vaccination sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday morning during a press briefing at the Georgia Emergency Management’s (GEMA) State Operations Center in Atlanta, Gov. Brian Kemp gave an update on the four mass vaccination sites opening Monday.

The governor described the sites as the state’s first step in a strategic plan to distribute the vaccines supplied by the federal government.

The sites hope to reach minority and underserved populations hit hardest by COVID-19. According to the governor, the sites will be able to administer a combined total of 22,000 doses each week.

The GEMA and Homeland Security Agency will operate the sites.

According to GEMA officials, all four sites were up and running Monday morning.

The locations are as follows:

Delta Air Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, Georgia 30354

Albany Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Road, Albany, GA 31701

Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, GA 30523

Macon Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA 31206

Gov. Kemp said the focus is to prevent 85% of future COVID-19 deaths by giving the vaccine to as many seniors as the state can and as quickly as the state can.

Watch the complete press briefing in the video above.