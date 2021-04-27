Gov. Kemp: Food processing plant coming to south Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says a Mexican firm plans to open a food processing plant in south Georgia, bringing about 74 jobs to the Valdosta area.

Kemp said Tuesday that a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo will invest more than $25 million in the project. Kemp said the facility will produce bread-based buns for customers across the southeastern United States.

The company has more than 37 bakeries in nearly two-dozen countries and produces several types of hamburger, hot dog, and sandwich buns for quick-service restaurants.