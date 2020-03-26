Gov. Kemp extends public school closure into April

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia’s governor on Thursday extended a closure for public elementary and secondary schools through April 24.

Earlier this month, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered schools only to close through Tuesday, March 31.

Schools will still conduct online and remote learning and may return to school on Monday, April 27, according to Kemp’s new order.

“As we approach April 24, 2020, we ask for continued patience and flexibility since circumstances may change, but we encourage families to stay strong and follow the guidance of federal, state, and local leaders in the weeks ahead,” the governor added.

Kemp said the University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia will remain closed for in-person instruction through the rest of the semester since students have already transitioned to all online learning.