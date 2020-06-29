Gov. Kemp extends Georgia’s state of emergency, COVID-19 requirements

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A day after Georgia health officials reported the highest daily total of COVID-19 cases in the state, Gov. Brian Kemp extended two executive orders in response to the pandemic.

The governor on Monday extended Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, allowing for “enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing, and healthcare capacity” to continue.

In addition, Kemp signed an order that keeps health-related requirements in place, such as social distancing and banning gatherings of more than 50 people unless there are 6 feet between each individual.

The renewed measure also requires those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile to shelter in place.

Outlines of mandatory criteria for businesses and schools are also included in the order, which runs through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

“Dr. Kathleen Toomey and the Department of Public Health, along with our local public health partners, will continue to monitor ongoing cases and related data to ensure that we are taking appropriate measures moving forward,” Kemp stated. “Together, we can win the fight against COVID-19 and emerge stronger.”

View the governor’s order for “Empowering a Healthy Georgia” below.