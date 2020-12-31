Gov. Kemp, Dr. Toomey announce plans for vaccine expansion

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp and Commissioner Kathleen Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., announced plans to add adults aged 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders to the current group of individuals eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination.

Previously, healthcare workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities made up Phase 1a, the highest priority group.

Officials hope to expand Phase 1a within the next two weeks, dependent on vaccine supply availability.

Kemp and Toomey addressed the expansion plans during a press briefing Thursday morning at the State Capital.

The Governor’s office reminds all Georgians must continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently.

The Governor’s office says while the COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective in preventing illness in the individual being vaccinated, it is not yet known if the vaccine fully prevents person to person transmission or asymptomatic infections.