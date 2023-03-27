TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp visited Troup County after a line of severe weather tore through the western half of the state Sunday morning.

Gov. Kemp provided an update Monday afternoon on the storm damage sustained in Troup, Meriweather, Pike, Spaulding and Baldwin counties.

In Troup County alone, 25 to 30 homes were completely destroyed by heavy wind and rain, while another 100 structures were damaged by the storms. Five people were injured, but Kemp said he’s thankful that no one was killed.

“When you view the damage that’s all around us and the location we are, we have not had a fatality,” the governor said.

WSAV News 3’s Storm Tracker 3 was in Milledgeville after the line of storms. Dozens of buildings were damaged. The 911 center in Baldwin County told WSAV’s Brett Buffington that parts of the hospital roof had also collapsed.

The state continues to work on clearing roadways so that power companies can restore power to storm-damaged communities.

“From a state perspective, we took a lot of action very quickly,” Kemp said. “We did a State of Emergency within hours of the tornado touching down.”

The governor also reminded Georgians to remain weather aware as more heavy rain could be seen throughout the evening. Live wires and gas mains are a cause of concern, officials say, and ask members of the community to remain aware of its surroundings.