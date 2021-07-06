Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of Elsa

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to reporters during a COVID-19 update in the Capitol in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for 92 counties due to the potential effects of Hurricane Elsa.

Signed Tuesday, the executive order will remain in effect through Wednesday, July 14, unless renewed.

This frees up resources to be used for preparation, response and recovery efforts surrounding the storm. It also prohibits price gouging.

The order applies to all 20 counties in the Coastal Empire, including Appling, Bacon, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Chatham, Coffee, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Montgomery, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs and Wayne.

According to Storm Team 3, local impacts from Elsa could include heavy rain, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes and localized flooding on Wednesday and into Thursday.