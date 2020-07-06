Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency after violent weekend in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency in the state of Georgia following a weekend of violence in Atlanta.

Over 30 people were reportedly wounded by gunfire this weekend and five people have been confirmed dead, including an 8-year-old girl.

Kemp issued Executive Order 07.06.20.01 on Monday, which declared a state of emergency and authorizes the activation of as many as 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops.

“Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead,” Kemp said. “This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city. I have declared a State of Emergency and called up the Georgia Guard because the safety of our citizens comes first. This measure will allow troops to protect state property and dispatch state law enforcement officers to patrol our streets. Enough with the tough talk. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”

Kemp says the Georgia Guard will provide support at state buildings, including the Georgia State Capitol, the Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters, and the Governor’s Mansion.

The governor also said this aid will allow increased patrols on roadways and in communities, specifically those in the City of Atlanta.