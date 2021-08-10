Gov. Kemp: Crime is ‘most significant threat’ to Georgia future

FILE – In this March 16, 2021, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol, in Atlanta. The Biden administration is reevaluating a plan by Georgia officials to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. In a letter to Kemp, current federal officials say the plan needs to be reevaluated amid efforts to boost the ACA, former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is telling business leaders that crime is the most significant threat to Georgia’s future, keeping up his emphasis on the issue as he seeks reelection in 2022.

The Republican governor addressed the Georgia Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday in Columbus. He said businesses have a responsibility to publicly advocate against crime and for ways to decrease crime.

The governor has used Atlanta as a frequent target in his discourse about crime. But Kemp acknowledged Tuesday that it’s also a challenge elsewhere.

He has said he will include anti-crime proposals for lawmakers to consider this fall when they return for a special session to redraw electoral districts.