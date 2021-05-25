Gov. Kemp authorizes purchase of development site in Bryan County

“Governor Kemp meets with the Bryan County Economic Development Team and representatives from their four-county region representing the Savannah Harbor Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority.” Photo provided by the Office of Governor Brian Kemp.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Governor Brian Kemp authorized the purchase of a mega-site in Bryan County Monday.

The 2,284-acre site will be acquired by the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority and the State of Georgia. The site, less than 30 miles from the Port of Savannah, is located across from I-16.

This marks the largest purchase of land in the Peach State, according to the Office of Gov. Brian Kemp.

“As the top state for business, we remain focused on continuing to provide the project sites needed to attract more key industries and investment,” Kemp said. “It is very encouraging to see a new, fully prepared mega-site come online that will create more high-quality jobs for hardworking Georgians.”

Carter Infinger, Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority Chairman, said they have been eyeing the property for more than six years.

“With more than 2,000 acres, rail that runs along the property line and immediate access to interstates 16 and 95 and the Port of Savannah, this site is the premier mega-site in the state of Georgia and the Southeast,” Infinger said.

Georgia Central Railway will supply the rail service and connect the site to Norfolk Southern near Macon.

“This new mega-site, with immediate proximity to multi-modal freight infrastructure, is a tremendous new asset in Georgia’s economic development toolkit,” Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director, Griff Lynch said. “The Georgia Ports Authority looks forward to continuing our partnership with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and local development authorities to use this and other assets to create jobs and prosperity for our state and communities throughout the region.”