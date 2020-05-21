Gov. Kemp announces new covid-19 testing sites at select CVS drive-thrus

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the launch of new COVID-19 testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in Georgia.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, the new sites will utilize self-swab tests.

CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May.

Among the select CVS locations, 5401 Abercorn Street in Savannah and 2324 US Highway 17 in Richmond Hill

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru test sites can be found here.

The 23 test sites in Georgia are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.