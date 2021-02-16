Gov. Kemp announces legislation to overhaul Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday unveiled legislation that will overhaul Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law.

He said the “horrific killing” of Ahmaud Arbery last year rocked not only Brunswick but communities across the state.

“Ahmaud was a victim of vigilante-style of violence that has no place in Georgia,” the governor said. “And some tried to justify the actions of his killers by claiming they had the protection of an antiquated law that is ripe for abuse.”

The law states:

A private person may arrest an offender if the offense is committed in his presence or within his immediate knowledge. If the offense is a felony and the offender is escaping or attempting to escape, a private person may arrest him upon reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion.

Kemp says this legislation takes a balanced approach to closing “dangerous” loopholes in the statute. It has the support of law enforcement agencies and civil rights advocacy groups.

The governor says law enforcement officers outside of their jurisdiction and business owners will still have the power to “reasonably detain” offenders.

“Like the anti-hate crimes legislation, reforming the citizen’s arrest statute is first and foremost about who we are as a state,” Kemp said.

He says he’ll work with leaders in both parties to ensure the legislation passes this session.

