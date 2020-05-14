Gov. Kemp announces $12 million grant for dislocated workers

ATLANTA – (WSAV) Thursday Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) Office of Workforce Development received a Dislocated Worker Grant by the U.S. Department of Labor, totaling $12 million.

The governor’s office says the grant will help address workforce-related impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants provide resources to states in response to large, unexpected layoff events that cause significant job losses.

“Through employment assistance and training services, TCSG’s Office of Workforce Development will help eligible individuals get back into the workforce as quickly as possible,” said Governpor Kemp.

According to the TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier, “this grant will help ensure these folks can get back on their feet, back into a job, and back to collecting a paycheck.”

Eligible individuals can click here to complete their initial application to receive job training and upskilling services provided by WorkSource GA.

To learn more, please visit TCSG’s webpage on COVID-19 Employment & Training Assistance.