Gov. Kemp announces $1,000 pandemic bonus for Georgia’s first responders

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will use federal COVID-19 aid to pay $1,000 bonuses to every police officer, sheriff’s deputy, firefighter and emergency medical technician statewide.

Other workers who will be eligible include prison and jail guards, probation and parole officers and 911 dispatchers.

The governor also plans $300 payments to volunteer firefighters statewide. His office says all the payments should cost up to $100 million and go to more than 80,000 workers.

Georgia has nearly $4.8 billion in federal COVID-19 aid that it’s deciding how to spend.

The state already used federal money to make $1,000 payments to K-12 and preschool teachers, university employees and most state workers.