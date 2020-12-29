Gov. Kemp and University of Georgia launch COVID-19 assistance website for small businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the University of Georgia announced they have partnered in the launch of an informational web site and webinars to help small business owners in the state understand more about the funding available through the new COVID-19 Emergency Relief Package and how to apply for assistance.

Webinars are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to officials, the new relief funding will extend the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through March 2021, enhance the SBA’s current lending programs, and create dedicated programs for the hardest hit industries and smaller businesses.

The PPP provides money for business owners to continue to pay employees and cover essential costs such as rent and utilities.

“We are eager to receive these funds to continue supporting our business owners, and I am grateful to our partners at UGA for working diligently alongside state agency partners to ensure these hardworking Georgians are well prepared to complete the application once it’s available,” explained Governor Kemp.

Visit the website and register for the webinars HERE.