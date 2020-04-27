Gov. Kemp and other state leaders host Day of Prayer service at state capitol

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Monday morning Governor Brian Kemp joined faith leaders across the state in a Day of Prayer service at the state capitol.

Governor Kemp asked everyone to keep in mind all of those on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic with Monday’s prayers.

“Today lets come together to lift our voices in prayer in difficult times. Let us pray for wisdom, hope and strength,” said Kemp.

Religious leaders from different churches and faiths took turns at the podium to share a prayer with everyone.

Watch the entire event in the video above.