Gov. Brian Kemp to travel to South Korea for economic development

ATLANTA (AP) - Governor Brian Kemp announced plans Wednesday to travel to South Korea to help create business and new jobs in the Peach State.

Kemp said the trip will include four days of business meetings with existing partners and companies considering investing in Georgia, as well as a meeting with the country's prime minister, Lee Nak-yon.

The trip is scheduled for June 22 through June 28.

Kemp said Georgia is already home to at least 113 Korean facilities providing jobs for more than 9,000 Georgians. One high-profile Korean company that has invested in the state is automaker Kia, which has a sprawling manufacturing plant in West Point.



"Our state has received over $2 billion of investment from Korean companies in just the last 12 months," Kemp said at a news conference Wednesday. "These businesses chose Georgia because of our unmatched workforce, our top-notch business climate, and our culture of being a welcome and eager partner to create jobs, spur investment and be a great place to do business."



Representatives from Georgia's Department of Economic Development will join the trip.



Commissioner Pat Wilson of the Georgia Department of Economic Development said in a statement that the trip would help "create new relationships, build on existing partnerships, and continue the momentum we have seen in recent years."