SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders extending the temporary suspension of state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel as well as the supply chain state of emergency.

Both orders will be effective through Oct. 12.

As the nation continue to face costly inflation, Governor Kemp said in a written statement they are using the means available to them to provide much-needed relief to Georgians. Both orders can be found here.

Since the temporary suspension was first implemented back in March, Georgia’s average gas price has remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 46 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.