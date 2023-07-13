ATLANTA (WSAV) — Lawmakers passed SB 44 – the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act which the governor signed into law and increases penalties for gangs.

Governor Brian Kemp says the state is going after gang recruiters and human traffickers

“First Lady Marty Kemp and the GBI are going to end human trafficking to go after this evil crime.”

The new law imposes a stricter penalty for gangs with a 5 year minimum for recruitment and a 10 year minimum for gangs that recruit disabled individuals or minors under 17 into gangs.

“If you come after us we will come after in regards to gang recruitment efforts and hearing that also with our educators and hearing that with our middle and elementary schools,” Kemp said.

Investigators say gangs often target younger members because the penalties are typically less severe and offer them money and a sense of belonging.

“The GBI Gang Task Force has investigated over 100 counties showing that this is – there are no geographic boundaries in our state,” Kemp explained. “There are no boundaries for the GBI or AG office either. We are going where the locals need it to go after street gangs.”

Governor Kemp says the state is seeing a shortage of police officers and are finding ways to reduce retention to have more officers on the ground. For now, they’ve bumped up the base salary for law enforcement by $6,000.

Governor Kemp says part of the safety initiative is to also increase school grants to allow Georgia schools to hire security officers, training and other tools to keep schools safe.