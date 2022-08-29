ATLANTA (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp said he’s allocating $62 million to address homelessness and housing insecurities in the Peach State that were worsened by COVID-19.

“As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19 robbed some of their financial stability, expanding the homeless population in vulnerable communities,” Kemp said in a press release Monday afternoon.

“Those who were already homeless faced even greater difficulties, with many already struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues,” Kemp continued. “By investing these funds in those who are already making a difference around our state on these fronts, we will provide those most in need with resources that will aid them on the road to personal and financial recovery.”

Kemp said the projects will fund the building of new affordable housing, improve existing housing, assist homeless people who are experiencing mental health problems and housing insecurity issues worsened by the pandemic.

The money — provided by the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery fund — will be distributed to 20 projects. The release also said Kemp will announce additional awards in the coming weeks.

The governor’s office released the following breakdown of which projects the money will go to:

▪3Keys, Inc.: $4,930,601.00

▪Advocates for Bartow’s Children, Inc.: $2,695,000.00

▪Athens Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc.: $4,326,703.00

▪Atlanta Land Trust: $808,427.00

▪Decatur Housing Initiatives Corporation: $2,000,000.00

▪Ebenezer Building Foundation: $5,000,000.00

▪Focused Community Strategies:$2,500,000.00

▪Georgia Works, Inc.: $5,000,000.00

▪Habitat For Humanity Troup County, Inc.: $1,861,400.00

▪Housing Economic Reinvestment Opportunities, Inc.: $3,850,000.00

▪Houston Co. Habitat for Humanity: $200,000.00

▪Mercy Housing Southeast: $5,000,000.00

▪MicroLife Institute Inc.: $2,500,000.00

▪Paladin, Inc.: $5,000,000.00 (Cherokee County)

▪Paladin, Inc.: $1,987,114.00 (Manchester City)

▪Quest Community Development Organization, Inc.: $5,000,000.00

▪Resource Housing Group, Inc. and Staff: $2,290,000.00

▪SUMMECH Community Development, Inc.: $1,000,000.00

▪Tapestry Development Group, Inc.: $1,500,000.00

▪West Georgia STAR: $5,000,000.00

For more information on this program, click or tap here.