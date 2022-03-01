ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says he won’t seek a fourth term overseeing the state’s unemployment and job search system.

The Republican made the announcement Monday in a memo to staff at the state Labor Department.

Butler says he’s leaving politics to “concentrate on family and new opportunities.”

Butler was a state House member from Carrollton for eight years before he was elected labor commissioner in 2010.

The three-term incumbent was beset by challengers who criticized his agency’s handling of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Butler has acknowledged that the department was overloaded, but says it caught up.