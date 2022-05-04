ATLANTA (AP) — Butch Miller continues to press attacks on Burt Jones as the two Republican state senators compete for their party’s lieutenant governor nomination.
Meanwhile, a fleet of nine Democrats are trying to stand out in their party’s crowded race.
The prize is a statewide office that presides over the Senate but comes with little power. Lieutenant governors in Georgia only have as much influence as the 56 state senators give the presiding officer.
The seat is open because Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is not seeking another term. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Jones in the GOP race.