ATLANTA (AP) — Butch Miller continues to press attacks on Burt Jones as the two Republican state senators compete for their party’s lieutenant governor nomination.

Meanwhile, a fleet of nine Democrats are trying to stand out in their party’s crowded race.

Georgia Lt. Gov. candidate Derrick Jackson participates in a democratic primary debate on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)

FILE – Georgia Lt. Gov. candidate Burt Jones participates in a republican primary debate on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)

Georgia Lt. Gov. candidate Erick Allen participates in a democratic primary debate on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)

Georgia Lt. Gov candidate Renitta Shannon participates in a democratic primary debate on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)

FILE – Rep. Kwanza Hall, D-Ga., attends a ceremonial swearing-in by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. Hall is now running for Georgia lieutenant governor as a Democrat after briefly serving in Congress. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Georgia Lt. Gov candidate Charlie Bailey participates in a democratic primary debate on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)

Georgia Lt. Gov. candidate Butch Miller participates in a republican primary debate on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)

The prize is a statewide office that presides over the Senate but comes with little power. Lieutenant governors in Georgia only have as much influence as the 56 state senators give the presiding officer.

The seat is open because Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is not seeking another term. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Jones in the GOP race.