GOP confident governor-elect will bridge gap between political parties

Posted: Nov 20, 2018 06:52 PM EST

ATLANTA (WSAV) - In Georgia, many are calling the 2018 midterm election the most engaged, and polarizing, in the state’s history.

And although some areas switched, many remained loyal to the GOP.

According to polling experts, more ballots were cast in this year's midterm than in the last presidential election. 

Meanwhile, some voters believe that the election may have deepened the divide between democrats and republicans in the state.

When asked about how his party plans to bridge that gap, Georgia GOP Chairman John Watson said he is confident in the state’s new leader, Brian Kemp.

“Georgia is made up of 10.3 million people at this point in time, blue, red, all of the above. The reality is is that Governor-elect Kemp understands the immense responsibility he has to govern on behalf of those who elected him and those who didn't,” Watson explained.

