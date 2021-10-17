Golden Ray removal in its final days, crews begin removing Section Four

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s now in its final remaining days off the coast of Brunswick, as crews began lifting and removing the final section of the Golden Ray Saturday, says the St. Simon Sound Incident Response (SSSIR).

Section Four will go through a weight shedding process and will then be lifted onto a barge. Then it will be examined for possible damage and depart the Port of Brunswick for Lousiana to be recycled.

Oct. 9, workers finished transferring Section Six, from a barge to a local dock and then passed it through to the Mayor’s Point Terminal.

The ship capsized and caught fire when it was leaving Brunswick in September 2019. The removal process began in November 2020.