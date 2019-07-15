Glynn County Police investigate Friday hit-and-run involving bicyclist

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Glynn County Fire and Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist that happened Friday afternoon.

At around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, 33-year-old Jason Poore was traveling north on Habersham Street near Key Drive on a bike. A vehicle also traveling north, hit him and fled the scene.

Poore was taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System- Brunswick Campus Emergency Department in stable condition.

Police said they believe the offending vehicle is a small GMC or Chevrolet truck or SUV that is missing an aftermarket passenger side mirror. The Glynn County Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Shane Nolen at 912-554-3645 or the Silent Witness Line at 912-264-1333.