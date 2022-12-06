GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste will be resigning from his position after 18 months in office.

According to officials, Battiste’s last day will be December 16 of this year. He was hired for the position in June 2021.

Battiste had a lengthy career in law enforcement including serving as the Deputy Constable/Training and Tactical Coordinator in New Orleans before coming to Glynn County. He had a 22-year career with the FBI where he served as a Supervisory Special Agent. Battiste served on response teams to critical incidents including the 1996 Olympic bombing and the attack on USS Cole.

He was also Glynn County’s first black police chief following the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020.

County Manager Bill Fallon said, “Chief Battiste has worked to create a positive impact in our community. We wish him the best in his future endeavors and thank him for what he brought to the department.”

Officials say that no decision has been made regarding an Interim Chief at this time.