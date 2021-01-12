Glynn County fires ex-police chief awaiting trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Glynn County fired it’s former police chief 10 months after he was placed on leave following his indictment on malfeasance charges.

The Brunswick News reports that former Glynn County Police Chief John Powell was notified of his formal termination in a letter last week.

Powell is among four police officers charged last year in what prosecutors called an effort to cover up a narcotics officer’s affair with a confidential informant.

Charges against Powell include perjury and witness tampering.

County Manager Alan Ours said in his letter to Powell that continuing the former chief’s leave of absence was an unreasonable burden on the county’s ability to manage taxpayer’s money.