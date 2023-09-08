GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Glynn, Cook and Lowndes Counties were included in Gov. Kemp’s disaster declaration in Georgia following Idalia sweeping through the southern half of the state.

President Biden approved the disaster response. This will allow these communities to access emergency relief funds following significant damage caused by Hurricane Idalia. According to officials, more Georgia counties are expected to be added.

“Supporting Georgia agriculture is not about politics – it’s about doing the right thing on behalf of Georgia’s farmers and farm families, and while this declaration is a welcome first step, we remain committed to ensuring it’s expanded to include all impacted counties,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. “I’m grateful that President Biden and his Administration moved swiftly to approve Governor Kemp’s request for a disaster declaration and look forward to continuing our work alongside federal, state, and local leaders to expand the declaration to all counties impacted by Idalia.”

There are over 650 agricultural operations farming more than 140,000 acres valued at over $120 million. The Georgia Department of Agriculture licenses and regulates 1858 entities across Glynn, Cook and Lowndes Counties which include grocery stores, livestock and poultry operations, gas stations, meat processing facilities, animal shelters and more. This decision will allow farmers, small-business owners and other GDA-regulated entities to apply for emergency disaster relief funds.

According to officials, assistance can be used for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property lost in the storm as well as other programs designed to help individuals and business owners better recover from the effects of Idalia.

Federal funding will be available for state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal and emergency protective measures in those three counties. Lastly, Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for assistance by clicking or tapping here or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or using the FEMA App.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.