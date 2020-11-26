Georgia’s state-owned Jekyll Island getting new hotel

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A hotel is rising on a long-vacant beachfront on Georgia’s state-owned Jekyll Island.

The Brunswick News reports a 209-room hotel is scheduled to open in spring or summer of next year.

It will carry a double branding, with 120 Courtyard by Marriott rooms and 89 Residence Inn by Marriott rooms.

The hotel is being developed by LNW hospitality under a lease with the Jekyll Island Authority.

It will sit on nearly 6 acres of oceanfront land.

Amenities will include a pool, splash pad, fire pits, restaurant, bar, fitness center and meeting space.

The property has been a vacant for more than 15 years and is the former location of four hotels dating back to 1961.

