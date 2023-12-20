SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In recent years, Georgia’s solar production capabilities have skyrocketed, inching America closer to solar energy independence from China.

Georgia is on the front lines of this initiative as a part of what the Wall Street Journal dubs the ‘Battery Belt.’

The Peach State has 241 solar companies in operation with 54 of those manufacturers, and ranks seventh in the nation for total installed solar capacity, projected to increase in the next five years.

With this also comes jobs, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, SEIA, the solar industry in the state created 5,382 jobs in 2022.

Thanks to Production Tax Credits, PTC, part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, IRA, which provides tax credits for renewable energy production has encouraged energy companies to invest in Georgia.

With an abundance of land, sun and cheap production costs, Georgia has seen companies flock to the state like NanoPV which invested over $36 million in 2021.

Qcell, a unit of South Korea’s Hanwha Group, invested $147 million in Cartersville and $2.5 billion in Dalton in 2023, and Suniva, plans to restart its factory in Norcross in 2024.

Additionally, companies like Walmart, Google and Meta have joined the race to Georgia, with Meta’s 152 MW Snipesville II, the largest solar corporate project in the state according to SEIA.

All of the investments bring Georgia’s solar market value to $6.1 billion, as the state produces 3.4% of the national solar generation beating out states like New York, Colorado and Virginia.

This also provides electricity bill savings for Georgians of up to $100 a month, according to Choose Energy.

In October, Qcells announced that their Georgia facilities in Cartersville and Dalton are anticipated to make around 8.4 gigawatts in clean energy, which they state is enough to power 1.3 million homes a year.

“Completing this factory marks the third expansion we’ve made in Dalton, and it’s just the beginning of Qcells’ larger mission to build a fully integrated solar supply chain in America,” said Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells in a statement.