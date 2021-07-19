Georgia’s lottery closes year with record $1.54B in profits

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lottery saw profits leap again as gamblers kept reaching for lottery tickets and online games even as other entertainment opportunities reopened.

The Georgia Lottery Corp. announced Monday that it had turned over $1.54 billion in profits to the state in the budget year that ended June 30, up from last year’s record of $1.24 billion.

It’s the 10th straight year that the lottery has set sales and profit records. Proceeds from the lottery finance college aid called Hope Scholarships and preschool classes.

Lottery sales initially dipped during the pandemic last spring but came roaring back, especially as more people began using online games. Officials said that strong performance continued in the just-concluded year.