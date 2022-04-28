ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp and state schools Superintendent Richard Woods are criticizing the firing of the superintendent in Georgia’s third-largest school system.

DeKalb County school board members voted 4-1 in a virtual meeting to fire Cheryl Watson-Harris immediately. She had been on the job less than two years in the 93,000-student district.

Watson-Harris says she was “blindsided” by her firing.

The move came after board chair Vickie Turner appeared to blame Watson-Harris for poor conditions at one of the district’s high schools in a letter to Woods. However, Turner and the majority of the board say relations with Watson-Harris had been deteriorating for some time.