Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law one step closer to overhaul as it heads to Gov. Kemp’s desk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A bill that will overhaul Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law has cleared another hurdle. It unanimously passed in the Georgia House on Wednesday. It now heads to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature.

As the Georgia legislative session comes to a close, several bills are under the microscope looking to become law. With bipartisan support, the highly debated citizen’s arrest law moved one step closer.

Georgia will become the first state in the country to get rid of its citizen’s arrest law. Governor Kemp applauded the final passage of the bill and said he looks forward to signing it into law.

State Representative Carl Gilliard is a sponsor of the bill that’s been working to weaken the statute for the last two years.

“It’s been a two year journey that’s been a lot of passion and dedication. Democrats led the charge on this and I feel that it’s powerful,” Gilliard told News 3.

Georgia’s current law was enacted during the Civil War and allows citizens to arrest someone if a crime is committed in their presence or they have “immediate knowledge” that a crime has been committed.

“It makes it illegal for a citizen to take it into his or her own hands and it puts the responsibility back in the hands of the law,” Gilliard said.

The change in the statute comes after Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in February of 2020 while jogging in a Glynn County neighborhood after being mistaken for a burglar. The father and son duo who armed themselves and pursued Arbery is now behind bars.

“Ms. Cooper and the Ahmaud Arbery family had to lose a loved one in order for it to come to the nation’s attention. We look at everything, from George Floyd, it had to come to the nation’s attention but we had to lose a loved one,” Gilliard said.

Governor Kemp supports the overhaul of the law. In a statement, he said, “Our overhaul of Georgia’s citizen’s arrest statute strikes a critical balance by allowing Georgians to protect themselves and their families, while also repealing Civil War-era language in our laws that is ripe for abuse.”

“We’ve got to continue to do the work and say never again and Georgia truly must become that state that is too busy to hate,” Gilliard said.

The law would still allow business and restaurant owners to detain people they believe stole something. Licensed security guards and private detectives will also have that same right.