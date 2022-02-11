Georgia’s chief justice to step down from Supreme Court

Georgia Supreme Court Justice David Nahmias, right, joins hands with State Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, D-Lithonia, left, and Rep. Sharon Beasley-Teague, D-Red Oak, rear, during a moment of prayer at a ceremony paying tribute to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., at the Statehouse, Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, in Atlanta. The national Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday this year is Monday, Jan. 20, five days after the civil rights leader would have turned 85-years-old. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) — The head of the Georgia Supreme Court has announced that he will step down later this year.

According to a news release from the court, Chief Justice David Nahmias wrote in a letter delivered Friday to Gov. Brian Kemp that he will leave the high court on July 17, the last day of the court’s next term.

Nahmias noted that he has served on the Supreme Court for more than 12 years after working for nearly 15 years as a federal prosecutor.

Nahmias wrote in his letter that he decided “after several months of reflection and prayer” to spend more time with his family, including his fiancee and children, but has not yet decided what his next career move will be.