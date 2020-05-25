Georgians usher in summer atypically amid COVID-19 fight

ATLANTA (AP) — As Georgians usher in summer with the Memorial Day weekend, they won’t be celebrating as they typically would due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Memorial Day services have been canceled, but celebrations honoring service members who have died for their country will be live-streamed.

Camp sites at parks along Lake Tobesofkee in Bibb County are fully reserved, but one _ Sandy Peach Park, remains closed.

The easing of restrictions placed because of the coronavirus has not stopped the case counts.

The Department of Public Health reported Saturday that there are more than 42,200 confirmed cases of the virus, which as claimed at least 1,822 lives in the state.