Georgians featured in Inauguration Day events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From Earth, Wind & Fire to Lady Gaga, Wednesday’s inaugural events featured some big names.

But at the heart of the services were the everyday Americans, including two from the Peach State.

Jason Zgonc spent most of his summer outside Atlanta’s Emory Hospital playing his trumpet for front line workers.

His mom, Karen Zgonc, said she saw a trumpeter from the New York Philharmonic playing for health care workers on top of his rooftop apartment. She showed Jason, and just like that, he was inspired to do the same in Georgia.

The Biden Inaugural Committee invited Jason and Ethan Bensdorf, from the Philharmonic, to play a virtual duet during the “Parade Across America.”

The committee also asked an Atlanta area fire captain to deliver the Pledge of Allegiance at the U.S. Capitol just before President Joe Biden was officially sworn into office.

Capt. Andrea Hall, of South Fulton Fire and Rescue, recited and signed the pledge during the ceremony.

Hall is the first African American female firefighter to serve as a captain in the department, officials said. She was promoted to the rank in 2004 by Fulton County prior to joining South Fulton.

“We are proud of Capt. Harris and our entire team of fire and rescue personnel,” said Mayor William “Bill” Edwards. “She represents the best city staff in the state and it is only fitting that she lead our nation in the pledge.”

NBC News, 11 Alive contributed to this report