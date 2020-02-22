Georgians could vote on making it easier to sue governments

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians could get a chance to vote on making it easier to sue state government.

A constitutional amendment on the subject passed the House 163-0 on Thursday. It moves to the Senate, where it needs a two-thirds vote to make it to the ballot for a referendum.

Bills to broaden the grounds for suits have been vetoed by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2016 and by Gov. Brian Kemp last year. However, the governor has no power to reject a proposed constitutional amendment.

Lawmakers are reacting to a court decision saying Georgia governments can only be sued when they the legal doctrine of sovereign immunity.