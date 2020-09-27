Georgians can now get alerts about their absentee ballot

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians who choose to vote by mail are getting another way to keep track of their ballot throughout the process.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that BallotTrax is a service launched in Georgia on Friday. It will allow voters to receive text messages, phone calls or emails about the progress of their absentee ballot.

Notifications from BallotTrax will provide the same information already available on Georgia’s My Voter Page but in an alert. Voters can be notified when ballots are issued, received, accepted and even if they’ve been rejected.

BallotTrax is a division of a software development company based in Denver.