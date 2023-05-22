SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Flying just got easier for people who live in Georgia. Now, residents can upload their driver’s licenses straight to their iPhones or their Apple watches and scan them at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints.

“You don’t have to pull out your driver’s license. You simply tap your phone and you’re on your way,” said Susan Sports, spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Driver Services (GDDS).

With just a few taps and a few pictures, Georgians can now store their driver’s licenses on their phones.

First, you take a picture of the front of your driver’s license – then the back. From there you’ll complete a digital scan of your face. Looking up, smiling, looking to the left and finally taking a selfie.

Sports urges flyers to make sure they place their ID against a plain background and take their selfie in a well-lit area. As long as you do it right – you should get verified in minutes.

“Georgia’s ready for this,” Sports said. “And if you think about it, folks are banking on their phone. Their life is their phone now.”

The Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport said it expects more than two million people to board flights during Memorial Day weekend. Also with summer travel expecting to ramp up GDDS said the new technology comes at the right time.

“Travel to the airport is going up and it’s going to be at pre-pandemic level soon,” Sports said. “So this is an excellent way to test the new digital Georgia driver’s license and ids.”

Sports said it’s confident that Apple and TSA can keep flyers’ IDs safely stored. She also said people with Android phones can expect to get their hands on a digital ID soon.

It’s important to note, your new digital id does not replace your physical driver’s license and can only be used to fly. This technology isn’t available at all airports in the Peach State but more than 60,000 Georgians have already got their digital IDs and are ready to board flights.

A spokesperson with the Savannah-Hilton Head International told WSAV the technology isn’t at that airport yet and there’s no timetable for when it will be.