Georgia woman charged in $60 million healthcare, telemedicine fraud scheme

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia woman who operated a telemedicine network through two companies has been charged for her alleged participation in an ever-growing healthcare and telemedicine fraud scheme.

Charlene Frame, the operator of Royal Physician Network, LLC and Envision It Perfect, LLC, is accused of conspiring to pay medical providers in exchange for orders of durable medical equipment (DME) that would then be sold to DME providers and billed to Medicare.

The financial total for orders facilitated through this scheme is alleged to be in excess of $60 million for thousands of patient orders. Medicare beneficiaries were located in the Southern District of Georgia and across the country.

Frame’s prosecution is a part of “Operation Brace Yourself” and “Operation Double Helix”, which are a part of the largest fraud operation in the history of the Southern District of Georgia. Eight physicians, two nurse practitioners, two operators of different telemedicine companies, two brokers of patient data, and several owners of DME companies have also been charged in this string of cases.

The $60 million fraud scheme is part of a larger operation, said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. The combined $470 million in fraud charged in the Southern District of Georgia is part of nationwide operations by the Department of Justice that thus far has included allegations involving billions of fraudulent claims for genetic testing, orthopedic braces, pain creams, and other items.

“Let this criminal charge be a warning to anyone who feels the need to fraudulently enrich themselves at the expense of our nation’s Medicare beneficiaries,” said Derrick L. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General in Atlanta. “HHS/OIG, along with our partners, vows to continue the fight against such fraudulent schemes.”

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case or telemedicine and COVID-19 fraud is asked to call the FBI hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.